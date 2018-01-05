Crabble man denies nine-week-old baby's murder
- 5 January 2018
A man has been denied the murder of a nine-week-old baby girl in Kent last year.
The seriously ill child was taken to hospital from an address in Crabble, Dover, on 7 January 2017.
She was transferred to a hospital in London but died on 9 January, Kent Police said.
James Ring, 21, formerly of the Crabble area, has pleaded not guilty to murder at Maidstone Crown Court.
A trial date has been set for 29 May.