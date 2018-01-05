Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Ring entered his plea at Maidstone Crown Court

A man has been denied the murder of a nine-week-old baby girl in Kent last year.

The seriously ill child was taken to hospital from an address in Crabble, Dover, on 7 January 2017.

She was transferred to a hospital in London but died on 9 January, Kent Police said.

James Ring, 21, formerly of the Crabble area, has pleaded not guilty to murder at Maidstone Crown Court.

A trial date has been set for 29 May.