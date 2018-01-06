Woman arrested after postman hit by car

Image copyright Twitter: Mitchell Brown Image caption The postman was airlifted to a hospital in south London

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drinking and driving after a postman was hit by a car while on his round.

The man in his 50s was delivering post in College Road, Margate, just after 10:40 GMT when the crash happened.

Kent Police said he was airlifted to King's College Hospital in south London with serious injuries.

A Royal Mail spokeswoman said: "We are working with the police to understand what happened and will support our colleague in recovery."

A 43-year-old woman is in custody, police said.

The road was closed while investigations were carried out and re-opened at 14:40.