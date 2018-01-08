Image caption Cheryl Prudham used some of the stolen cash to fund a family holiday

A man whose wife spent money he had stolen on a holiday for them and nine of her 12 children has been jailed.

Robert Prudham, 33, from Maidstone, lied about having no criminal record to get a job at Meteor Parking. He actually had 29 previous convictions.

Maidstone Crown Court heard he disabled a device on the company's parking meters before tipping the money out.

Prudham admitted theft and fraud and was jailed for 14 months for his "quite deliberate dishonesty".

Judge Adele Williams told Prudham there was "a significant breach of a high degree of trust placed in you by your employer", and there had been "quite deliberate dishonesty on your part".

All-inclusive

The court heard Prudham had been employed to put cash boxes from meters in car parks in Fremlin Walk in Maidstone, Darent Valley Hospital, and at railway stations across Kent and south-east London, in vans to be taken away.

On 10 February 2017 Meteor realised more that £2,000 in cash had gone missing, so checked all its machines and found another £2,787 had been taken.

Prudham resigned immediately.

The next day, the court heard, his now-estranged partner Cheryl Prudham, 34, paid more than £2,000 in cash towards an all-inclusive family holiday costing about £8,000 at the Victoria Playa resort in Menorca.

She will be sentenced on Tuesday after admitting handling stolen money.