Woman dies in Broadstairs house fire

Image copyright Brendan Martin Image caption Kent Fire & Rescue brought the fire under control

A woman has died in a fire at a house in Kent.

The fire broke out in a three-storey house in Rectory Road, Broadstairs, at about 18:30 GMT on Monday.

Five fire engines were sent to fight the blaze and Kent Police attended to close the road while the fire was being tackled.

The woman, in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed and a report is being prepared for the coroner.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing, police said.