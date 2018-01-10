Tribute to mother who died in Broadstairs house fire
A daughter has described her mother who died in a house fire as her 'rock'.
Julia Brown was in a three-storey house in Rectory Road, Broadstairs, Kent, when the fire broke around 18:30 GMT on Monday.
In a tribute posted on Facebook, her daughter Izzy Brown said: "Sadly my mum lost her life last night in a house fire. It's been a shock to the whole family and close friends.
"She will be missed, she's been my rock and I will love her forever."
Neighbours previously paid tribute to Ms Brown, who was in her 50s.
A report is being prepared for the coroner and investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing, Kent Police said.