Kent

Tribute to mother who died in Broadstairs house fire

  • 10 January 2018
Izzy Brown with her late mother Julia Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Izzy Brown with her late mother Julia

A daughter has described her mother who died in a house fire as her 'rock'.

Julia Brown was in a three-storey house in Rectory Road, Broadstairs, Kent, when the fire broke around 18:30 GMT on Monday.

In a tribute posted on Facebook, her daughter Izzy Brown said: "Sadly my mum lost her life last night in a house fire. It's been a shock to the whole family and close friends.

"She will be missed, she's been my rock and I will love her forever."

Image copyright Brendan Martin
Image caption Kent Fire & Rescue brought the fire under control

Neighbours previously paid tribute to Ms Brown, who was in her 50s.

A report is being prepared for the coroner and investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing, Kent Police said.

Image copyright Martin Cheek
Image caption Julia Brown was "described as warm, bubbly, kind and generous"

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites