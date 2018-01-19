Image copyright Family picture Image caption Kyle Yule died in hospital after the attack

A fifth teenager has been charged with the murder of a 17-year-old who was stabbed in the street.

Kyle Yule died in hospital after he sustained fatal injuries amid a disturbance in East Street, Gillingham, on 6 October.

A teenager from Croydon, who cannot be named due to his age, has been charged with Kyle's murder, and also faces a charge of affray.

He is due to appear before Medway Youth Court on Saturday.

The other defendants have pleaded not guilty to murder and affray.

Victor Maibvisira, 19, of St Johns Road, Gillingham, a 17-year-old boy and two 16-year-olds, are due to face trial on 9 April.