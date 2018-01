Image copyright Google Image caption Michael Barnard, from Lower Road in Hextable, has been charged over the attack

A man has been charged with the rape and attempted murder of a woman who was seriously injured in an attack.

The woman was stabbed at an address in Hextable and taken to hospital in London where she is in a stable condition, Kent Police said.

Michael Barnard, 24, of Lower Road, Hextable, was arrested on Friday.

He appeared at Maidstone Magistrates' Court earlier and was remanded in custody to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on 19 February.