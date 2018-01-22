Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the Leading Light pub on 8 August

A Bafta-nominated actor has appeared in court over fake gun charges.

John McEnery, 74, denied having a imitation firearm at the Leading Light pub in Preston Street, Faversham, at 08:20 BST on 8 August.

His case was adjourned after it came to light he was facing a similar charge allegedly committed weeks before.

Mr McEnery appeared in movies such as Girl With A Pearl Earring and television shows including Silent Witness and The Bill,

Prosecutor Alexia Aimbler told Maidstone Crown Court Mr McEnery was facing a second charge of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, which he also denied.

It relates to an alleged incident at binElla on Standard Quay, Faversham, between 1 July and 8 August.

Water pistol

She said the allegations emerged during the police investigation.

She told the court Mr McEnery is accused of having a water pistol in his possession which he showed to witnesses when he and another man arrived at the bar late at night and were refused entry.

The case was adjourned and he is now due to stand trial on both charges on 19 February.

Mr McEnery, of Cecil Road, Rochester, was released on conditional bail.

The former husband of Stephanie Beacham was nominated for a Bafta for his portrayal of Mercutio in Franco Zeffirelli's 1968 film adaptation of Romeo and Juliet.