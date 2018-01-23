Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Molly McLaren, 23, met Joshua Stimpson on dating app Tinder

A man stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death in a "frenzied" attack after begging her to get back together with him, a court has heard.

Molly McLaren, 23, died from stab wounds in a Chatham shopping centre car park on 29 June.

Maidstone Crown Court heard Joshua Stimpson, 26, of Wouldham High Street in Rochester, Kent, met Ms McLaren on dating app Tinder.

Mr Stimpson has admitted manslaughter but denies murdering his ex-partner.

Prosecutor Philip Bennetts QC told the jury Ms McLaren ended the relationship after finding herself no longer attracted to a "demanding" Mr Stimpson.

In text messages read to the court, Ms McLaren described his behaviour as "childish" and said she felt she was "constantly treading on egg shells" around him, adding: "It's just pathetic. I just feel really pressured with you at the moment if I'm honest."

Image copyright Google Image caption Molly McLaren was stabbed to death in the dockside area of Maritime Way in Chatham

The court heard Mr Stimpson bought a kitchen knife two weeks after Ms McLaren had taken him to one side to end their relationship during a night out on 17 June

Mr Bennetts described how a "frenzied" attack then followed inside her car in the Dockside area of Maritime Way.

He said: "There is no dispute that he killed Molly McLaren.

"In certain circumstances the charge of murder can be reduced to manslaughter. In this case the defence will assert that it should be.

"The plea is on the basis that at the time of the killing, Joshua Stimpson was suffering from diminished responsibility. The prosecution does not accept that he was."

The trial continues.