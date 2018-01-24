Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Joshua Stimpson was found covered in blood near the scene of the crime

Footage of a blood-soaked man taken moments after he fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend has been shown to a jury.

Joshua Stimpson carried out a "frenzied" attack on Molly McLaren with a kitchen knife in her car on 29 June.

When police arrived at the scene the 26-year-old was wandering around the Dockside retail outlet car park in Chatham, Kent, and arrested, jurors at Maidstone Crown Court heard.

Stimpson has admitted manslaughter but denies murdering Ms McLaren.

Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Molly McLaren, 23, met Joshua Stimpson on dating app Tinder

Prosecutor Philip Bennetts QC argued Stimpson had "carefully considered the execution of Molly" and said he was "following her movements, waiting for the moment that he has chosen to kill her".

CCTV footage shown earlier captured Ms McLaren working out at PureGym in the retail park.

After walking up and down the gym's stairs twice, Stimpson entered the fitness suite and put his exercise mat near hers.

They were then played body camera footage from police officers who arrived at the scene and saw Stimpson, whose clothing was spattered with blood.

Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Minutes before the attack Stimpson joined Ms McLaren in the gym

At 10:45 that day Ms McLaren texted her mother saying: "Mum he's turned up at the gym and come next to me", before phoning her.

Her mother told her to go straight home, the court heard.

After getting in her car, Stimpson also got in and stabbed her with a knife he bought in an Asda store two days before.

Stimpson denies murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility.