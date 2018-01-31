Kent

Folkestone pub landlord shooting death: Man arrested

  • 31 January 2018
Foord Road, Folkestone Image copyright Empics
Image caption Eyewitnesses said a cordon was placed around The Red Cow in Foord Road

A man has been arrested over the fatal shooting of a pub landlord, Kent Police said.

Joe Daniels, 58, was found unresponsive inside The Red Cow pub in Foord Road, Folkestone, at about 11:30 BST on 22 November.

He died shortly afterwards from gunshot wounds. A firearm was found at the scene.

A 23-year-old man from Canterbury has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites