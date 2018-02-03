Image copyright Google Image caption The officer was injured in the graveyard of St Lawrence Church

A police officer is reported to have been knocked unconscious in an attack by a group of people at a graveyard in Kent.

The officer was injured in the grounds of St Lawrence Church on Manston Road, Ramsgate, at about 21:50 GMT on Friday.

A helicopter has been used in the search for the suspects but no arrests have been made.

The officer was treated at the scene for a head injury and has been taken to a local hospital.

In a tweet, Kent Police said: "A police officer was knocked unconscious in a graveyard.

"He has been taken to hospital as a precaution and we are currently carrying out searches to find those responsible."