Image copyright Jade Blackmer Image caption Olivia Kray, 19, was strangled by her father Richard Kray

A father has been sentenced for strangling his daughter in a caravan and trying to murder her mother.

Richard Kray, 64, killed Olivia, 19, at Westlands Caravan Park, near Herne Bay in Kent, on 21 July. He then tried to strangle Damyantee Cowan.

He admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility and attempted murder.

The judge at Maidstone Crown Court handed him a 10-year sentence to include treatment for post traumatic stress disorder at a psychiatric unit.

Kray, a mental health worker, said he had "lost the plot" and was at his "wits' end" with his daughter, who had a severe anxiety disorder and had battled mental health problems since the age of 10.

After killing Ms Kray, he went to the nearby home of his ex-partner Ms Cowan and tried to strangle her too.

The court heard that in the months leading up to the attacks he had told two people, including his sister, that it would be easier to kill them.

Sentencing him, Judge Philip Statman said Kray's ability to form a rational judgment and exercise self-control was "substantially impaired", adding: "I believe this was a unique set of circumstances very unlikely to be repeated.

"I'm sure in my own mind that every single day, whatever the sentence, he will think of what he has done."