Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jean Paul Dalton has been arrested and charged by police

A man wanted by police for 11 years has been found in Spain and charged over a £4m fraud case.

Jean Paul Dalton, 53, is accused of working with others to fraudulently obtain credit for goods and fuel, and VAT repayments in the names of companies that were not trading.

The alleged offences were carried out between January 2003 and December 2008.

Mr Dalton has been wanted since failing to answer bail following his initial arrest in March 2007.

He has been charged with two counts of conspiring to defraud various companies and two counts of conspiring to cheat the public revenue.

Kent Police officers travelled to Madrid in January to bring Mr Dalton, formerly of Abbots Barton Walk in Canterbury, back to the UK, having been detained under a European Arrest Warrant several weeks earlier.

He has been held in custody and is expected to enter a plea when he appears at Maidstone Crown Court on 22 February.