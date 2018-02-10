Thomas Barron death: Man charged
A man has been summonsed to appear in court after a 90-year-old pedestrian who was hit by a motorbike died.
Thomas Barron died at the scene of the crash on Northdown Road, Cliftonville, Kent, on 19 August last year.
Peter Manzi, 24, of St Luke's Avenue, Ramsgate, is facing a number of charges including causing death by dangerous driving,
In a statement, Mr Barron's relatives said the "cheerful" grandfather was "the centre of the family".
They said they were "saddened that Tom was taken away from us so suddenly but grateful he had a long and happy retirement in Cliftonville".
As well as causing death by dangerous driving, Mr Manzi is accused of:
- Causing death by careless driving whilst over the prescribed limit of drugs
- Causing death by driving while disqualified
- Causing death by driving while uninsured
He will appear at Margate Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 20 February.