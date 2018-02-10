Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened late on Friday night

A pedestrian died when he was hit by a car in Kent.

The crash happened just before 23:30 GMT on Friday on the A2 at Bapchild, two miles east of Sittingbourne.

Kent Police said a silver Ford Fiesta Zetec which had been travelling towards Sittingbourne hit the man, who died at the scene.

Anyone who saw the pedestrian or the car in the moments leading up the crash, or who has dashcam footage has been urged to contact police.