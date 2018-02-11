Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV captures masked men attacking Chatham shop

The owner of a tanning salon has described how she feared for her life as three men attacked her shop with pick-axes and a spade.

Tina Goldsmith, who runs Tattoos and Tanning in Chatham, Kent, said she was on her own in the salon when the raid happened at 14:00 GMT on Saturday.

CCTV footage captured the gang's frenzied attack on the shop in Walderslade Road.

Business owner Ms Goldsmith, 58, said she was showered in glass.

She said she was "completely baffled" as to why the men carried out the attack and nothing was stolen.

Image copyright Tina Goldsmith Image caption The men used pick-axes and a spade to smash the windows

Describing the attack, she said she looked up from her desk to see a man outside with "what appeared to be a baseball bat… but it turned out to be a pick-axe.

"My first thought was that someone was going to get hurt, but in a split second two others turned up."

Ms Goldsmith said the men - who had covered their faces - used two pick-axes and a shovel in the attack.

"It was all over in 12 seconds, that's all it took," she said.

Although initially "very shaken" she said she was a laid-back character and that "glass can be replaced".

Kent Police has confirmed it received a report of criminal damage and said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.