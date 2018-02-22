Murder arrest over dead body on M20 motorway
22 February 2018
A man has been arrested after a body was found on the M20 motorway in Kent.
The London-bound M20 was shut for more than 20 hours after the body was found near Ashford, in Kent, just after 18:00 GMT on Tuesday.
A man handed himself into a police station on Wednesday and has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Det Ch Insp Richard Vickery has appealed for motorists who had dashcam footage taken between junctions 10 and 9 to come forward.