A man has been arrested after a body was found on the M20 motorway in Kent.

The London-bound M20 was shut for more than 20 hours after the body was found near Ashford, in Kent, just after 18:00 GMT on Tuesday.

A man handed himself into a police station on Wednesday and has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Det Ch Insp Richard Vickery has appealed for motorists who had dashcam footage taken between junctions 10 and 9 to come forward.