Image copyright PA Image caption The major crime unit has been called in

A man arrested after a woman was found dead on the M20 has been released on bail.

The body of the 32-year-old woman from Kent was found on the London-bound carriageway near Ashford, just after 18:00 GMT on Tuesday.

A post-mortem examination is expected to take place later.

The man handed himself into a police station on Wednesday and was formally arrested on suspicion of murder before being bailed until Thursday 15 March.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are working with detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

Image copyright PA Image caption The carriageway was closed for more than 20 hours after the body was found on Tuesday evening

Det Ch Insp Richard Vickery said: "I would like to thank everyone who has come forward with information and dashcam footage - the support has been invaluable to our investigation."

He urged anyone who saw a silver Nissan Qashqai with registration number KY15 WWX on the M20 between 17:30 and 18:30 that day.

Officers also want to hear from anyone who might have dashcam footage from the motorway at that time.