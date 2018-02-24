Kent

M20 body find: Dominique Warrall, 32, named as victim

  • 24 February 2018
Image caption The major crime unit was called in after the discovery of the body on the motorway

A woman whose body was found on the M20 has been named as 32-year-old Dominique Warrall from Kent.

Her body was found on the London-bound carriageway near Ashford, Kent, just after 18:00 GMT on Tuesday.

A man arrested on suspicion of murder after handing himself in to police was later released on bail until 15 March.

Ms Warrall's next of kin have been informed. She was described as "bubbly" and a "fun personality", in social media tributes.

The results of a post-mortem examination which took place on Friday are not yet known.

Image caption The carriageway was closed for more than 20 hours after the body was found on Tuesday evening

