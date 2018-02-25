Kent

Girl arrested over Deal 120-car arson attack

  • 25 February 2018
Burnt out cars Image copyright Kent Police
Image caption A girl has been arrested on suspicion of arson after the fire on Friday

A 13-year-old girl has been arrested after more than 120 cars were damaged in a suspected arson attack, Kent Police said.

The fire was reported at about 21:00 GMT on Friday at a business premises in Ellens Road, Deal.

There were no reported injuries, a spokesman for Kent Police said.

The 13-year-old, from Deal, was arrested on suspicion of arson and has been released while investigations continue.

Officers have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

