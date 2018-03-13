Image caption Wayne Baker died in hospital a month after the fire in Hythe in November 2007

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a cold case inquiry into a fatal house fire.

Wayne Baker, 27, was rescued from the blaze in St George's Place, Hythe, Kent, on 11 November 2007, but died a month later.

An inquest into his death recorded an open verdict, but a murder investigation began in January this year after new lines of inquiry were identified.

A 29-year-old man remains in custody.

Det Sgt Andrea Richards issued a fresh appeal for witnesses to come forward.

"We believe there must be someone out there who knows what happened, who perhaps did not feel they could say something at the time," she said.

"If that is the case then I would strongly encourage them to come forward now and help provide Mr Baker's family with some answers."