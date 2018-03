Image caption A murder investigation began in January after new evidence came to light

A murder suspect arrested over the death of a man who died after a house fire in 2007 has been released pending further inquiries.

Wayne Baker, 27, was rescued from the fire in St George's Place, Hythe, Kent, on 11 November, but died a month later.

An inquest into his death recorded an open verdict, but a murder investigation began this year after new lines of inquiry emerged.

The 29-year-old man was detained in Dover on Tuesday.