Image copyright Kent 999s Image caption The man fell from the window as officers entered, police said

A man has died after falling from a second-floor window of a building while police were entering to make an arrest.

The man "exited the property" as officers entered the building on George Lane, Folkestone, at 22:30 GMT on Friday, Kent Police said.

South East Coast Ambulance Service took the man to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, the force said.