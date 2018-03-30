Image copyright Getty/Lisa Valder Image caption P&O ferries is urging customers to arrive at least an hour before their booked sailing times

Passengers are being warned of a 90-minute wait to clear French border controls in Dover due to heightened security checks.

P&O ferries urged customers to arrive at least an hour before their booked sailing times.

The delays are due to heightened security checks by French border officials, Port of Dover said.

Highways England said it expected a backlog of traffic in the surrounding area, on roads such as the A2 and A20.

P&O said check-in for each sailing was being held open for as long as possible to ensure passengers could board.

It said the delays were improving but there was still some wait for freight traffic.

DFDS ferries advised passengers to have their passports ready on the correct page before approaching border control and the check-in booths in order to help the queues move faster.