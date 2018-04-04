Image copyright Sean Doyle Image caption Sean Doyle cannot walk far and relies on the bus for travel

A man with Parkinson's said he was left "fuming" after the driver of a bus told him to "hurry up" while boarding.

Sean Doyle believes the Stagecoach driver thought he was drunk because the disease makes his hands shake and his speech slurred.

The 54-year-old was struggling to get his bus pass out when he claims the driver said: "I'm 15 minutes late here mate, I've got to go".

Stagecoach has apologised and is investigating.

'So embarrassed'

Mr Doyle was on his way home to Castle Hill Avenue in Folkestone after inquiring about getting a mobility scooter at a dealership.

He said he "looked a mess" when he stepped on the bus as he was soaked from the rain and he was struggling to get his pass out of his pocket.

"I told [the driver] I have Parkinson's and he mumbled something I couldn't hear. Then he said 'come on, these passengers are all going to be late', like it was my fault," he said.

After being told twice to hurry up, he said he got off the bus and went straight to the station to complain, as he was "absolutely fuming".

"The exchange didn't last much more then 30 seconds, but I was flustered which makes my condition worse.

"One of the biggest things with the Parkinson's for me is the depression which comes with it. And I was so embarrassed by this.

"I don't look obviously disabled, there just needs to be more awareness."

A spokesman for Stagecoach South East said: "We were concerned to hear of this incident and immediately launched an investigation.

"We have spoken directly to the passenger to apologise and will take any action necessary."