Image copyright Family picture Image caption Kyle Yule died in hospital after the attack in Gillingham

A defenceless teenager was stabbed to death by a group who set on him "like vultures", a court has heard.

Kyle Yule, 17, died after being chased from a parked car in East Street, Gillingham, on 6 October.

One eyewitness said the group had smashed the car "as if they were possessed", Maidstone Crown Court was told.

Victor Maibvisira, 19, and four others who cannot be named because they are under the age of 18, deny murder.

Outlining the prosecution's case, Steven Perian told the court conflicts between two groups from Chatham and Gillingham in the months and weeks before the murder provided "a motive for the attack".

Kyle suffered five stab wounds and a number of blunt force injuries in the "revenge attack" and died on the operating table, the jury was told.

'Gang-related violence'

An eyewitness told police the "group were smashing the car as if they were possessed" in an attempt to get Kyle out of the vehicle, Mr Perian said.

Kyle escaped from the car and ran towards the home of a friend, where he was knocked to the ground and attacked in the front garden.

An eyewitness told the police the group "were on him like vultures, kicking and punching him".

Mr Perian told the jury one of the defendants told police it had been a "revenge attack" because Kyle had previously attacked their group.

The court heard police officers had spoken to Kyle and a friend the day before the attack, about the "gang-related violence".

One officer had told the two teenagers that "one of you will be dead soon", to which Kyle had said something to the effect of "don't worry, I can run fast", Mr Perian said.

Victor Maibvisira, 19, three 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, all deny killing Kyle. They are also accused of violent disorder, with one of the 17-year-olds also facing one count of affray.

The trial continues.