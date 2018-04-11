A police sergeant who punched a man being held in custody in a cell has been found guilty of assault.

Sgt Paul Coughlan, 51, who was based at Canterbury police station, pleaded not guilty to using disproportionate force on 29 March 2017.

He was charged with assault by beating after the matter was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Coughlan, of Victoria Avenue, Westgate-on-Sea, received a 120-hour community order at Maidstone Magistrates Court.

A complaint from the victim was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) for investigation.

The police watchdog said its investigation was completed in July last year, and concluded that a tribunal could find Coughlan's actions constituted gross misconduct.

'No risk'

IOPC regional director Sarah Green said: "We entrust police officers with the power to use force in order to carry out their duties, but officers should only use force that is necessary, reasonable and proportionate.

"Our investigation concluded that the level of force PS Coughlan used was disproportionate in the circumstances.

"His victim was in a police cell and we concluded posed no risk to PS Coughlan or others at that time."

Ms Green added the IOPC would now be working with Kent Police to schedule disciplinary proceedings.