A suspended MP is "confident" of proving his innocence, after allegations of sex offences emerged.

Charlie Ephicke, Dover and Deal MP, was suspended from the Conservative party in November, and in March Met Police officers interviewed him under caution.

He said this was the first time the accusations against him were revealed.

A spokesman for the force said: "The interview was in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged sexual offences."

'Vigorously deny'

Speaking earlier, Mr Elphicke said he had made "repeated requests to the police and the Chief Whip" before this to have the allegations against him revealed.

"Naturally I am co-operating fully with the police and have made it clear to them that I vigorously deny any wrongdoing whatsoever," he said.

"Now that I am finally aware of the allegations the police are investigating, I am completely confident that I will be able to clear my name.

"In the meantime I shall continue, as I have done over the last six months with the support of constituents and colleagues, to carry out my duties and responsibilities as MP for Dover and Deal."

Keith Single, chairman on Dover and Deal Conservative Association, said: "Charlie Elphicke is the best MP Dover and Deal has ever had.

"Despite the pressure this has put Charlie and his family under, he has worked harder than ever to help his constituents over the past five months.

"The rule of law and natural justice are vital parts of who we are as a nation. Charlie is innocent until proven otherwise and continues to have our full support."