A 26-year-old man from Kent has been arrested on suspicion of terror offences, police have said.

He was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

A search was being carried out at a residential address in the Rochester area on Wednesday, the South East counter terrorism unit said.

The man is being questioned at a police station in the South East.

The police said the pre-planned arrest was part of an intelligence-led investigation.

"We appreciate local people may have concerns as a result of this activity and we are grateful for their patience and understanding while these inquiries are carried out," a force spokesman added.