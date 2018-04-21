Image caption The search of the property followed the arrest of a 26-year-old man

Police have completed their search of a house in Kent in connection with a counter-terrorism investigation.

The search warrant for the home in Warren Wood Road, Rochester, was part of a planned operation in which a man was arrested on Wednesday.

Kent Police said officers left the scene on Friday evening and there was no cause for alarm for local residents.

The 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of terror offences and remains in police custody.

He is being questioned on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.