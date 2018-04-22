Two pensioners found dead in house in Rochester
- 22 April 2018
Detectives in Kent are investigating the suspicious deaths of two pensioners.
The bodies of an 88-year-old man and an 85-year-old woman were found at a house in Blaker Avenue, Rochester, at 18:30 BST on Saturday.
Officers said the pair were known to each other.
A spokesman said: "The deaths are being treated as suspicious, however officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths."