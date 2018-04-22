Kent

Two pensioners found dead in house in Rochester

  • 22 April 2018
Blaker Avenue, Rochester Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to Blaker Avenue on Saturday evening

Detectives in Kent are investigating the suspicious deaths of two pensioners.

The bodies of an 88-year-old man and an 85-year-old woman were found at a house in Blaker Avenue, Rochester, at 18:30 BST on Saturday.

Officers said the pair were known to each other.

A spokesman said: "The deaths are being treated as suspicious, however officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths."

