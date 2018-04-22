Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Blaker Avenue on Saturday evening

Detectives in Kent are investigating the suspicious deaths of two pensioners.

The bodies of an 88-year-old man and an 85-year-old woman were found at a house in Blaker Avenue, Rochester, at 18:30 BST on Saturday.

Officers said the pair were known to each other.

A spokesman said: "The deaths are being treated as suspicious, however officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths."