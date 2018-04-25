Image caption A police search was held in Rochester

A man arrested as part of a counter-terrorism investigation is being held by police for an extra five days.

The 26-year-old was apprehended in Warren Wood Road, Rochester, and Kent Police obtained a warrant of further detention from magistrates.

However, due to ongoing enquires, this has been extended until 30 April.

The man is being questioned on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

He remains in police custody and the investigation is ongoing.

He was arrested at a house on 18 April, and officers searched the property until Friday.

They said there was no cause for alarm for local residents.