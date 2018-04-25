Image copyright Family picture Image caption Kyle Yule died in hospital after the attack in Gillingham

A teenager was stabbed to death shortly after he was chased by a group of "hooded up" boys, a court has heard.

Kyle Yule, 17, from Gillingham, died after being chased from a parked car in East Street, following alleged conflict between rival groups.

Scott Bodkin, 18, told Maidstone Crown Court he saw then a "large group" stamping on his friend, Mr Yule.

Victor Maibvisira, 19, and four other boys under the age of 18, deny murder.

In a police interview played to the court, Mr Bodkin said he had got out of the car the pair were in when he heard a window being smashed.

He said: "I looked up and saw a boy on a bike with his hand up - he'd either used his bicycle handlebar or used something in his hand to smash the window.

"Then 10 boys came, all hooded up."

'Stamping on him'

The court heard Mr Yule then also got out of the car and ran towards his best friend's house where he tripped and fell in the garden.

Mr Bodkin told police: "He's fallen down and they're all just stamping on him. I see them crouching around Kyle, throwing things, and stamping on him."

"I was trying to look for Kyle, but there was a wall in the way, then Kyle screamed: 'help, help that's enough, that's enough V, V, stop'."

The court was told Mr Bodkin, in a later statement, told police he knew "V" to be Victor Maibvisira.

Mr Bodkin told the court he had not seen Mr Maibvisira's face, but said he recognised him from his height and build.

Mr Maibvisira, the three 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old, who can't be named because of their age, are also accused of violent disorder.

One of the 17-year-olds is also facing a count of affray.

The trial continues.