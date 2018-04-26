Image copyright RNLI/Paul Cannon Image caption The oil tanker Seafrontier suffered significant damage

A collision between an oil tanker and a cargo ship in the English Channel has been blamed on a lack of communication between the crews of both vessels.

The tanker Seafrontier and the Huayang Endeavour collided 15 miles north-east of Dover at 02:00 BST on 1 July.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) reported the crews had "conflicting views" as to what had been agreed regarding a manoeuvre.

There were no injuries or pollution following the collision.

The Huayang Endeavour was damaged along the whole length of its hull and the Seafrontier was damaged over five decks, but both were able to proceed to nearby ports unaided.

The MAIB said a radio conversation between the crews of the 183m (600ft) Seafrontier and 225m (740ft) Huayang Endeavour "had resulted in the two bridge teams holding conflicting views as to what had been agreed regarding Huayang Endeavour overtaking Seafrontier".

Investigators found the Seafrontier's bridge team did not check for sea room astern before changing course.

"Seafrontier's master had been present on the bridge for over 14 hours and was probably suffering from fatigue, which was likely to have had an adverse effect on his decision making," the MAIB reported.

Image copyright RNLI/Dan Keen Image caption The Huayang Endeavour was on its way to Nigeria when the collision happened

Image copyright RNLI Image caption The Seafrontier was damaged above the waterline, the RNLI said

Huayang Endeavour was en route to Lagos in Nigeria and Seafrontier was travelling to Puerto Barrios in Guatemala.

The vessels, both registered in Hong Kong, had Chinese and Indian crews on board, the UK coastguard said at the time of the collision.

The owners of both ships have since carried out internal investigations and amended procedures onboard their vessels.

"In light of the actions already taken, no recommendations have been made," the MAIB said.