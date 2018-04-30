Rochester man charged with terrorism offences
A man has been charged with terrorism offences after the search of a house in Kent.
Lewis Ludlow, 26, of Warren Wood Road in Rochester, has been charged with engaging in conduct in preparation for acts of terrorism, police said.
He is also charged with arranging funds or property for the purposes of terrorism.
Mr Ludlow is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.