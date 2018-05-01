Image copyright Slater and Gordon Image caption Jack Kenley was stabbed to death by a burglar in the Gambia

The sister of a man stabbed to death in The Gambia fears his killer could walk free amid a court "shambles" that has seen the case adjourned 44 times.

Briton Jack Kenley was repeatedly knifed by a burglar at his home in Kotu in August 2015.

His accused killer was found hiding behind a door, and admitted murdering the 52-year-old to police.

Mr Kenley's sister Elaine Kellett from Maidstone, Kent, is calling on Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to intervene.

'Forgotten'

"We have been waiting three years for justice and there is no sign of that happening any time soon," she said.

"Jack was a British citizen but it feels like he has been forgotten and there is a very real chance that his killer could walk free.

"He admitted killing my brother but that was deemed inadmissible.

"It is a shambles and the state prosecutor seems unwilling to appeal... I am begging Mr Johnson to look at the case and see if there is anything he can do to help."

The accused initially told police that he was 18 but a subsequent bone test suggested he was 17 and should therefore be tried as a child.

Lawyers for Mr Kenley's family want a second, independent test carried out to check the result.

Image copyright Slater and Gordon Image caption Jack Kenley married his wife Fatou in 2009

Father-of-four Mr Kenley was living in Bedfont, west London, when was he was introduced to a Gambian woman, Fatou Sarjo Kenley.

The pair married and in 2009 he moved to The Gambia.

Mrs Kellett said they were both "madly in love" and he was" happier than I have ever seen him".

The family's lawyer Magdalena Knez, from Slater and Gordon, said: "We echo Mrs Kellett's call for the Foreign Office to take a more active role to get this case heard and achieve justice for the family."

The Foreign Office has been contacted for a comment.