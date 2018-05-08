A man has been charged with four counts of attempted murder following a fire.

A mobile home and several vehicles were set alight during the early hours of Saturday in Stockbury Valley, in Sittingbourne, Kent.

Billy Smith, 52, from Miller Close in Kemsley, has also been charged with arson and possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on 4 June.

Four other men and one woman were also arrested in connection with the blaze.

All have been bailed pending further inquiries, apart from a 20-year-old man who remains in custody.