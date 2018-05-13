Gravesend attempted murder arrest after car hits woman
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was apparently hit by a car.
She was injured in Dering Way, Gravesend, Kent.
Police were alerted by a call at 09:55 BST. Less than 10 minutes later a car was found on fire in the same road, near Denton Caravan Site.
The woman was airlifted to a London hospital with a head injury, but it is not believed to be life threatening. Inquiries are continuing.
A man from Gravesend, who is known to the injured woman, has been arrested and is currently in custody.