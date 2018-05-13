Kent

Gravesend attempted murder arrest after car hits woman

  • 13 May 2018
Burnt out car in Dering Way Image copyright Ian Dallimore
Image caption A car was found burning in Dering Way, Gravesend, shortly after the woman was found injured

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was apparently hit by a car.

She was injured in Dering Way, Gravesend, Kent.

Police were alerted by a call at 09:55 BST. Less than 10 minutes later a car was found on fire in the same road, near Denton Caravan Site.

The woman was airlifted to a London hospital with a head injury, but it is not believed to be life threatening. Inquiries are continuing.

Image copyright Ian Dallimore
Image caption Police, fire and the air ambulance were called out

A man from Gravesend, who is known to the injured woman, has been arrested and is currently in custody.

