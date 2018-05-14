Image copyright Ian Dallimore Image caption A car was found burning in Dering Way, Gravesend, shortly after the woman was found injured

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was hit by a car in Gravesend.

She was seriously injured in Dering Way at about 10:05 BST on Sunday, Kent Police said.

Less than 10 minutes later a car was found on fire in the same road near the Denton Caravan Site.

Patrick Molloy, 28, of Springhead Road in Northfleet, is also charged with driving without a licence or insurance, and failing to provide a specimen.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Medway Magistrates' Court later.

The woman was airlifted to a London hospital where she was treated for a head injury, which was not life threatening, police said.