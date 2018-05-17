Two men have been charged by police investigating a human trafficking and modern slavery network with suspected links to the Czech Republic.

Petr Makula, 47, and his son Mario Makula, 25, will appear before Medway magistrates after they were arrested at their home in Granville Street, Dover.

They are charged with arranging or facilitating the travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

Both men have also been charged with possession of criminal property.

Police raids were carried out at 11 different locations in Folkestone, Dover and Lydd on Wednesday.

A 39-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, both from Folkestone, were also arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offences and released on bail until 7 June.

Twelve potential victims were identified by officers during the operation and taken to a place of safety.