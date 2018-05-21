Image copyright Jessup/Mitchell Image caption Police attended the scene at Horam High Street in East Sussex

Two men arrested on suspicion of murdering a 21-year-old woman have been released under investigation.

The woman's body was discovered on Saturday evening after ambulance crews called police to a flat in Manor Court, Horam High Street, East Sussex.

A post-mortem examination took place on Sunday but further forensic tests are needed to establish the cause of death.

Two men, aged 19 and 55, were questioned until Sunday evening.

Officers said the men were known to the woman and are known to each other, and are appealing for anybody with information to contact Sussex Police.