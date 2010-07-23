An investigation is under way into the cause of a workshop fire in Lancashire that left a man with severe burns.

Firefighters were called to reports of explosions at the recycling site in Coppull, near Chorley, on Thursday.

A man in his 30s was taken by ambulance to hospital and is now being treated in the burns unit at Whiston Hospital, Merseyside.

A 200m cordon was erected around the site but was lifted on Friday morning, allowing investigators to go in.

Cylinders cooled

About 30 firefighters were involved in dousing the flames after the alarm was raised at about 1335 BST.

The cordon was imposed because of the risk of further explosions from acetylene cylinders inside the metal building.

Firefighters spent the afternoon directing jets of water on to the fire to extinguish the flames and cool the cylinders down.

No roads were closed and because of the remote location of the building there was minimal disruption, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

The condition of the man is not yet known.