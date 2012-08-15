Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was found outside a Lancashire hotel.

Police discovered the body after being called to Station Road, Blackpool, at 23:30 BST on Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman said the man, thought to be about 19 years old, was believed to have suffered a fatal stab wound.

Officers are investigating links between his death and an earlier disturbance at a flat in Dean Street.

A post-mortem examination to establish the exact cause of the man's death will take place later.

Two 19-year-olds and one 23-year-old remain in police custody for questioning.