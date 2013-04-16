Image caption The scheme is being examined by researchers at Northumbria University

A three month, £700,000 pilot scheme to give school children in Lancashire free breakfasts has been extended.

All 12,000 primary pupils in Blackpool have been offered free milk, fruit juice, cereal and toast since January in a bid to improve behaviour, attendance and standards in schools.

Blackpool Council said it is continuing the free breakfast scheme until May.

Researchers from Northumbria University are examining the benefits of the scheme.

The authority will make a final decision on continuing the project on 20 May.