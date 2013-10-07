Lancashire

Blackpool Council backs Winter Gardens lottery funding bid

Interior of the Blackpool Winter Gardens
Image caption The Winter Gardens in Blackpool could be a new visitor attraction if lottery funding is approved

Blackpool Council has agreed to bid for lottery funding to create a heritage-based visitor attraction at the Winter Gardens.

If successful, it will "tell the big, bold story of the world's first working-class seaside resort".

A report found a museum had been talked about "for many years" with no single agreed vision.

It would celebrate Blackpool as a place of entertainment and claimed the potential to attract 350,000 visitors.

The council will apply for the cash from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites