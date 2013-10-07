Blackpool Council backs Winter Gardens lottery funding bid

Image caption The Winter Gardens in Blackpool could be a new visitor attraction if lottery funding is approved

Blackpool Council has agreed to bid for lottery funding to create a heritage-based visitor attraction at the Winter Gardens.

If successful, it will "tell the big, bold story of the world's first working-class seaside resort".

A report found a museum had been talked about "for many years" with no single agreed vision.

It would celebrate Blackpool as a place of entertainment and claimed the potential to attract 350,000 visitors.

The council will apply for the cash from the Heritage Lottery Fund.