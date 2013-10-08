Lancaster Sugarhouse student rape: CCTV released

Image caption Police are urging the man or anyone who knows him to come forward

CCTV images have been released of a man wanted in connection with the rape of a female student in a nightclub toilet in Lancaster.

The 18-year-old was confronted by her attacker in the ladies' toilets of Lancaster University's nightclub The Sugarhouse on 1 October.

The victim came out of the cubicle but was pushed back inside and raped, said police.

Police are urging the man or anyone who thinks they know him to contact them.

Det Supt Paul Withers said: "I appreciate it isn't the best quality CCTV, but if anybody thinks they know who this person is then I would urge them to contact police.

"If you recall seeing this person on the night in question, perhaps you saw him on the dance floor, or more importantly making his way towards and enter the ladies' toilets, then please come forward."

Police are also keen to speak to a second-year female student believed to be studying law at Lancaster University who chatted with the victim in the ladies' toilets around the time of the incident.

Around 1,400 people were in the city centre nightclub, which is owned and run by Lancaster University's student union, on the night of the attack.