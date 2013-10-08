Blackpool couple killed on US freeway'

Image caption Neighbours described Ted and Brenda McElroy as 'wonderful people'

Friends of a British couple killed as they tried to cross a five-lane freeway in America have spoken of their shock.

Ted and Brenda McElroy, from Blackpool, are believed to have been hit by a truck while on holiday in West Virginia on 1 October.

The retired couple, both in their 70s, arrived in the country for a holiday 24 hours earlier, friends said.

The driver of the vehicle involved is not facing charges, American authorities said.

Neighbour Izabela Debowska said the couple were "wonderful people".

Another neighbour, Paul Parkinson, said: "You could go to Brenda if there was ever a problem, she will be very well missed."