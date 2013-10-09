Preston Park rape suspect held after girl, 14, assaulted

A man from Liverpool has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 14-year-old girl was dragged down a flight of steps and attacked in Preston Park.

The girl, who had been out with friends, was approached in Ribbleton Avenue at 20:10 BST on 30 September.

Police said the 31-year-old man was also being held on suspicion of sexual assault and false imprisonment.

Officers described the attack as an "isolated incident", but said they had increased patrols in the area.