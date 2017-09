A man from Liverpool has been charged with raping a 14-year-old girl who was attacked in Preston Park.

The girl, who had been out with friends, was approached in Ribbleton Avenue at 20:10 BST on 30 September.

Police said Christopher Croston, 31, of no fixed abode, has also been charged with assault by penetration.

He has been remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court later. Officers said the girl was receiving professional support.